BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors Co

2 hours ago
On July 31, 2023,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), one of the world's largest investment management corporations, increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM, Financial) by adding 13,018,707 shares at a trade price of $38.37 per share. This transaction brought BlackRock's total holdings in GM to 139,547,960 shares, representing 10.10% of the company's equity and 0.16% of BlackRock's portfolio.

About BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)

Founded in 1988,

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a global investment management corporation that operates through a vast network of subsidiaries. The firm's risk management division, BlackRock Solutions, monitors about 7% of the world's total financial assets, providing the parent company with a significant presence in virtually every financial market worldwide. BlackRock's top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $3,388.31 trillion, with a strong focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1689018711052124160.png

Overview of General Motors Co

General Motors Co (

GM, Financial), a leading global automaker, emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. in July 2009. The company operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. As of 2023, GM regained its U.S. market share leader crown, with a share up 170 basis points to 16.4%. The company's market capitalization stands at $50.69 billion, with a current stock price of $36.84. GM's GF-Score is 79/100, indicating good outperformance potential. 1689018687689850880.png

Performance Analysis of GM

GM's financial strength is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 5/10 and a profitability rank of 7/10. The company's growth rank stands at 4/10, while its GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are both at a perfect 10/10. GM's Piotroski F-Score is 9, indicating a very healthy situation. The company's Altman Z score is 1.26, suggesting it is not in any immediate danger of bankruptcy. GM's interest coverage ratio is 11.52, indicating it can comfortably meet its interest expenses.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is the largest guru holder of GM shares. Other notable gurus who also hold GM shares include HOTCHKIS & WILEY,

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), and Donald Smith & Co.

Conclusion

BlackRock's recent acquisition of GM shares underscores the firm's confidence in the automaker's growth prospects. The transaction has a minimal impact on BlackRock's portfolio, but it significantly increases its stake in GM. Value investors may want to keep an eye on GM, given its strong financial performance and the increased interest from prominent investment gurus.

