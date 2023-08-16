Is DXC Technology Co Modestly Undervalued? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Unraveling the intrinsic value of DXC Technology Co

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DXC Technology Co (

DXC, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.57%, despite a 3-month loss of -10.86%. The company also reported a Loss Per Share of 2.84. This article seeks to determine whether DXC Technology Co is modestly undervalued and provides an in-depth valuation analysis. We encourage readers to delve into the analysis to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company's value.

Company Overview

DXC Technology Co is a vendor-independent IT services provider with operating segments that include Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The company generates maximum revenue from the GIS segment, which offers Cloud and Security, IT Outsourcing, and Modern Workplace services. The majority of its revenue comes from the Other Europe region.

The company's stock price currently stands at $20.04 per share, with a market cap of $4.10 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $28.25, it appears that DXC Technology Co's stock is modestly undervalued.

1689041369886097408.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, the GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

DXC Technology Co's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. This estimate suggests that the stock's fair trading value should be around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given that DXC Technology Co is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1689041349422088192.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand a company's financial strength is by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. DXC Technology Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which is worse than 83.83% of companies in the Software industry. The overall financial strength of DXC Technology Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of DXC Technology Co is fair.

1689041399816650752.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. DXC Technology Co has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $14.20 billion and Loss Per Share of $2.84. Its operating margin is 2.17%, which ranks worse than 51.03% of companies in the Software industry. Overall, the profitability of DXC Technology Co is ranked 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of DXC Technology Co is -5.9%, which ranks worse than 79.43% of companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital is another method of determining its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, DXC Technology Co's return on invested capital is 1.61, and its cost of capital is 5.81.

1689041416174436352.png

Conclusion

Overall, DXC Technology Co (

DXC, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Software industry. To learn more about DXC Technology Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.