LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the first quarter of 2018, which concluded on March 31, 2018. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in a disciplined approach to value investing, focusing on identifying undervalued securities with potential for significant appreciation. The firm's portfolio, as of the end of Q1 2018, comprised 31 stocks with a total value of $979 million.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were PX, GLIBA, and ABT, representing 7.81%, 7.02%, and 5.55% of the portfolio respectively. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment approach, which emphasizes a balance between risk and return, and a focus on long-term capital appreciation.

Investment Activity

Interestingly, the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio composition and its belief in the long-term potential of its holdings. It could also suggest a cautious approach in light of market conditions during the quarter.

About LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC

LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC is a respected investment firm known for its disciplined approach to value investing. The firm seeks to identify undervalued securities with potential for significant appreciation, focusing on long-term capital growth rather than short-term gains. The firm's investment strategy is underpinned by rigorous research and analysis, and a deep understanding of market dynamics and trends.

About the Stocks

The top holdings of the firm's portfolio are noteworthy. PX is a leading global industrial gases company. GLIBA is a prominent player in the telecommunications sector. ABT is a multinational medical devices and health care company. These companies represent diverse sectors, reflecting the firm's diversified investment approach.

In conclusion, the Q1 2018 13F filing of LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The absence of stock trades during the quarter suggests a confident and cautious approach, while the top holdings indicate a diversified investment strategy focused on long-term capital appreciation.