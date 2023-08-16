SEVEN MILE ADVISORY, a renowned investment firm, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, as per its 13F filing. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and meticulous portfolio management, held 112 stocks in its portfolio by the end of Q2 2023, with a total value of $86 million. This article delves into the details of the firm's holdings and provides an overview of its top investments.

About SEVEN MILE ADVISORY

SEVEN MILE ADVISORY is a distinguished investment firm that employs a unique blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify potential investment opportunities. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research, risk management, and a long-term perspective. It seeks to generate consistent returns for its clients by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities.

SEVEN MILE ADVISORY's Top Holdings

As of June 30, 2023, the firm's top holdings were SPY, AAPL, and NVDA, which constituted 15.90%, 6.33%, and 5.25% of the portfolio, respectively. SPY, or the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, is a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index. AAPL, or Apple Inc., is a multinational technology company known for its innovative products and services. NVDA, or Nvidia Corporation, is a leading player in the global semiconductor industry.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, SEVEN MILE ADVISORY did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio composition and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to portfolio management, wherein it refrains from frequent trading and focuses on holding quality stocks that can deliver sustainable returns over time.

In conclusion, SEVEN MILE ADVISORY's Q2 2023 13F filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's significant investments in SPY, AAPL, and NVDA reflect its confidence in these stocks and its commitment to diversification. As the firm continues to navigate the dynamic investment landscape, it will be interesting to see how its portfolio evolves in the coming quarters.