Elevatus Wealth Management's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

48 minutes ago
Elevatus Wealth Management, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is grounded in a disciplined approach to wealth management, focusing on long-term growth and risk management. They employ a diversified investment strategy, aiming to generate consistent returns while minimizing risk.

The firm's portfolio for the quarter under review comprised 51 stocks, with a total value of $144 million. The top holdings in the portfolio were VBK, accounting for 10.81% of the portfolio, VOT with a 10.62% stake, and ARKK, which made up 5.15% of the portfolio.

Top Holdings

The firm's largest holding for the quarter was VBK, which accounted for 10.81% of the portfolio. VBK, or Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Growth Index, a broadly diversified index of growth stocks of small U.S. companies.

The second-largest holding was VOT, representing 10.62% of the portfolio. VOT, or Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Growth Index, which represents mid-cap growth stocks in the U.S. market.

The third-largest holding was ARKK, making up 5.15% of the portfolio. ARKK, or ARK Innovation ETF, is an actively managed fund that invests in companies poised to benefit from disruptive innovation in areas like robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology.

Portfolio Overview

The portfolio's composition reflects Elevatus Wealth Management's investment strategy, which emphasizes diversification and long-term growth. The firm's focus on ETFs, particularly those tracking growth stocks, indicates a belief in the potential of innovative and rapidly growing companies. The absence of stock trades in the quarter suggests a buy-and-hold strategy, further emphasizing the firm's long-term investment approach.

Here is a visual representation of the firm's holdings for the quarter:

1689076730616086528.png

In conclusion, Elevatus Wealth Management's Q2 2023 13F filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's focus on growth-oriented ETFs and a long-term investment approach are evident in their top holdings and overall portfolio structure.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
