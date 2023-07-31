JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Acquires Significant Stake in Copa Holdings SA

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023,

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio), a leading global financial services firm, added 2,765,261 shares of Copa Holdings SA to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio) acquired 2,765,261 shares of Copa Holdings SA at a price of $118.02 per share. This transaction increased the firm's holdings by 1843.51%, bringing its total shares in the company to 2,915,261. The acquisition had a 0.04% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in the traded stock to 10.20%.

Profile of the Guru

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio) is one of the world’s oldest financial institutions, tracing its roots back to 1799. The firm operates in over 60 countries and focuses on six major businesses, including Investment Banking, Retail Financial Services, Chase Card Services, Commercial Banking, Treasury and Securities services, and Asset Management. The firm manages $808.67 billion in equity and has 6813 stocks in its portfolio. Its top holdings include S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF(SPY, Financial), Apple Inc(AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Vanguard Total International Bond ETF(BNDX, Financial), and Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Technology and Healthcare.

1689077092890705920.png

Profile of the Traded Company

Copa Holdings SA, based in Panama, is a leading provider of airline passenger and cargo service. The company operates through its subsidiaries and offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail. Copa Holdings SA has a market cap of $4.29 billion and its segments include Cargo and mail revenue, Other operating revenue, and Passenger revenue. The company's stock symbol is CPA and it went public on December 15, 2005.

The company's financial performance is robust, with a PE percentage of 9.69. The stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of 122.41 and a price to GF Value of 0.89. The stock has gained 383.62% since its IPO and 32.6% year-to-date. The GF Score of the stock is 70/100, indicating good future performance potential.

1689077075723419648.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, and its Profitability Rank is 7/10. The Growth Rank is 1/10, indicating a low growth rate. The stock's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are both 6/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 8, indicating a healthy situation, and its Altman Z score is 2.43, suggesting it is not in the distress zone. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.59, and its interest coverage is 6.54.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Brandes Investment is the largest guru holding shares of Copa Holdings SA. Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include Dodge & Cox.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Copa Holdings SA by

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (Trades, Portfolio) is a significant move that increases the firm's exposure to the Transportation industry. The transaction could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio performance given the traded company's robust financial performance and growth potential. However, the impact of this transaction on the stock and the guru's portfolio will depend on various factors, including market conditions and the company's future performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.