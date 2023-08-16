Is Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) a Hidden Gem in the Software Industry?

An in-depth analysis of Fleetcor Technologies' intrinsic value

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (

FLT, Financial) has been making waves in the market with a daily gain of 5.15% and a three-month gain of 11.61%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at a noteworthy 12.55. However, the question remains: Is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into the valuation analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) to answer this question. Let's get started!

A Brief Introduction to Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT, Financial)

Fleetcor Technologies is a leading provider of specialized payment products. The company offers a range of services, including fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialized payment services. Fleetcor's systems are designed to help customers manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programs. The company serves a diverse clientele, including commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Fleetcor also provides customized analysis solutions, offering business productivity tracking capabilities.

1689298046623416320.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line offers a visual representation of the stock's ideal trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is potentially undervalued and its future return may be higher.

According to our valuation method, Fleetcor Technologies (

FLT, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. With a current share price of $257.13, a market cap of $19 billion, and a GF Value of $386.21, the stock is poised for potentially high future returns. Given that Fleetcor Technologies is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1689298024276164608.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Fleetcor Technologies' Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand the financial strength of a company is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Unfortunately, Fleetcor Technologies' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19 is worse than 88.27% of companies in the Software industry. However, the company's overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1689298065762025472.png

Profitability and Growth of Fleetcor Technologies

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Fleetcor Technologies has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. The company's operating margin of 42.5% ranks better than 98.27% of companies in the Software industry, indicating strong profitability. Furthermore, the 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Fleetcor Technologies is 14.9%, outperforming 65.07% of companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.2%, ranking better than 52.99% of companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it suggests the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Fleetcor Technologies' ROIC has been 9.28, and its WACC has been 7.7.

1689298084128882688.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fleetcor Technologies (

FLT, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 52.99% of companies in the Software industry. For more information about Fleetcor Technologies stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.