CF Industries Holdings Inc ( CF, Financial) reported a daily gain of 4.42%, a 22.4% increase over the past three months, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 12.08. Is this stock modestly undervalued? Let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to find out.

Company Overview

CF Industries Holdings Inc, a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers, operates seven nitrogen facilities in North America and holds joint venture interests in the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago. The company primarily uses low-cost U.S. natural gas as its feedstock, positioning it as one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. CF Industries Holdings is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, an alternative fuel to hydrogen or a means to transport hydrogen.

Comparing the stock price of $82.77 to the GF Value of $92.52, we see an estimation of fair value. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value, combining financial assessment with essential company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a unique method incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally trade at.

CF Industries Holdings ( CF, Financial) is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $82.77 per share, CF Industries Holdings stock is believed to be modestly undervalued.

Given that CF Industries Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength increases the risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy its stock. CF Industries Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.99, better than 57.87% of companies in the Agriculture industry. The overall financial strength of CF Industries Holdings is ranked at 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. CF Industries Holdings has been profitable 9 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.08. Its operating margin is 41.09%, ranking better than 95.63% of companies in the Agriculture industry. GuruFocus ranks the profitability of CF Industries Holdings at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. CF Industries Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 83.49% of companies in the Agriculture industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 53.9%, ranking better than 83.5% of companies in the Agriculture industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, CF Industries Holdings's ROIC is 28.16, and its cost of capital is 9.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CF Industries Holdings ( CF, Financial) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 83.5% of companies in the Agriculture industry. To learn more about CF Industries Holdings stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

