APA Corp ( APA, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 3.58% and a 3-month gain of 36.21%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.67, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? Let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to find out.

Company Overview

Based in Houston, APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company with operations primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. As of the end of 2022, it had proved reserves totaling 890 million barrels of oil equivalent, with a net reported production of 400 thousand boe/d that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

The company's stock price stands at $44.88 per share, with a market cap of $13.80 billion. This is compared to the GF Value, GuruFocus' proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, which is currently $39.28. This suggests that APA may be modestly overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line serves as an indicator of the stock's fair trading value.

According to our calculations, APA Corp ( APA, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

As APA is modestly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth. These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. APA's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03 is worse than 90.66% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, indicating its financial strength is poor.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. APA has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $9.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.67 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 42.41% is better than 83.45% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. APA's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 76.79% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 402.8%, which ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. APA's ROIC was 17.81, while its WACC came in at 10.29, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, APA Corp ( APA, Financial) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about APA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.