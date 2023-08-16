Is APA Corp (APA) Modestly Overvalued?

An Analysis of APA's Current Valuation and Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

APA Corp (

APA, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 3.58% and a 3-month gain of 36.21%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.67, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? Let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to find out.

Company Overview

Based in Houston, APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company with operations primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. As of the end of 2022, it had proved reserves totaling 890 million barrels of oil equivalent, with a net reported production of 400 thousand boe/d that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

The company's stock price stands at $44.88 per share, with a market cap of $13.80 billion. This is compared to the GF Value, GuruFocus' proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, which is currently $39.28. This suggests that APA may be modestly overvalued.

1689298049190330368.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line serves as an indicator of the stock's fair trading value.

According to our calculations, APA Corp (

APA, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1689298025966469120.png

As APA is modestly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth. These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. APA's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03 is worse than 90.66% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, indicating its financial strength is poor.

1689298075610251264.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. APA has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $9.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.67 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 42.41% is better than 83.45% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. APA's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 76.79% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 402.8%, which ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. APA's ROIC was 17.81, while its WACC came in at 10.29, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1689298094669168640.png

Conclusion

Overall, APA Corp (

APA, Financial) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about APA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.