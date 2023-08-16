Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Modestly Overvalued?

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of HPE's Stock

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 2.32% and an impressive three-month gain of 26.41%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (

HPE, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.78. This raises the question: is the stock modestly overvalued? In this article, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of HPE to answer this question. Let's begin.

Introduction to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a leading information technology vendor that specializes in providing hardware and software solutions to enterprises. The company's primary products include compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment. It also offers high-performance computing services. HPE aims to be a comprehensive edge-to-cloud company, with a portfolio that enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. The company employs an outsourced manufacturing model and has a global workforce of 60,000 employees.

Currently, HPE's stock price stands at $17.65, with a market cap of $22.80 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $15.51, it seems that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

1689300602514833408.png

Understanding the GF Value of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value calculation, the stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co appears to be modestly overvalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given that HPE's stock is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1689300584894562304.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing the Financial Strength of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss for investors. A great way to understand a company's financial strength is by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which is worse than 88.02% of companies in the Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1689300621267566592.png

Profitability and Growth of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $29.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.78. Its operating margin is 8.73%, which ranks better than 72.07% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is 0.4%, which ranks worse than 61.97% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4.9%, which ranks worse than 74.88% of companies in the Hardware industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's return on invested capital is 4.46, and its cost of capital is 7.91.

1689300637528883200.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (

HPE, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 74.88% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.