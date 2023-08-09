Is Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Understanding the intrinsic value of Cadence Design Systems' stock

On August 9, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc (

CDNS, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -2.28%, with a 3-month gain of 9.37%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 3.26. But is the stock fairly valued? In this article, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Cadence Design Systems. Read on to understand the company's financial position and future prospects.

Company Overview

Cadence Design Systems, a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products, has a significant role in automating the chip design process. The company's comprehensive portfolio benefits from the mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house semiconductor design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers, alongside the secular digitalization of various end markets, benefits EDA vendors like Cadence Design Systems.

Here is the income breakdown of Cadence Design Systems:

1689300764935061504.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation method that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. The GF Value Line, displayed on our summary page, represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. This valuation is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate the stock is either overvalued or undervalued, influencing its future returns.

For Cadence Design Systems (

CDNS, Financial), the stock is believed to be fairly valued according to the GF Value. With a current price of $223.71 per share, the company has a market cap of $60.80 billion. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1689300747792941056.png

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Cadence Design Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.35, ranking worse than 61.91% of companies in the Software industry. However, the overall financial strength of Cadence Design Systems is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Below is the debt and cash of Cadence Design Systems over the past years:

1689300786372149248.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Companies with high profit margins are generally safer investments than those with low profit margins. Cadence Design Systems has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company generated a revenue of $3.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.26. Its operating margin is 28.78%, ranking better than 95.14% of companies in the Software industry. This strong profitability earns Cadence Design Systems a rank of 10 out of 10.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Our research has found a close correlation between growth and long-term stock performance. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Cadence Design Systems' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 15.9%, ranking better than 67.38% of companies in the Software industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.5%, outperforming 74.23% of companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Cadence Design Systems' ROIC was 22.35 while its WACC was 10.01.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cadence Design Systems is shown below:

1689300802989981696.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadence Design Systems' stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 74.23% of companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Cadence Design Systems' stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
