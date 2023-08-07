Senior Vice President Deirdre O'Brien Sells 15,419 Shares of Apple Inc

On August 7, 2023, Deirdre O'brien, Senior Vice President of Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), sold 15,419 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for O'Brien, who over the past year has sold a total of 243,393 shares and purchased none.

Deirdre O'Brien is a long-standing member of the Apple team, having joined the company in 1988. She has held several key positions within the organization, including Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Operations and Vice President of Human Resources. In her current role as Senior Vice President of Retail + People, O'Brien oversees the strategy, real estate & development, and operations of Apple's physical stores, online store, and contact centers.

Apple Inc, founded in 1977, is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. It is known for its high-quality products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. The company also sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The insider transaction history for Apple Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future performance.

On the day of O'Brien's recent sell, Apple Inc's shares were trading at $178.56, giving the company a market cap of $2.77 trillion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.78, which is higher than both the industry median of 20.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical data.

The GuruFocus Value for Apple Inc is $175.64, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Deirdre O'Brien, along with the trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it is fairly valued. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
