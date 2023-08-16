Fleetcor Technologies Inc: A High-Performance Contender in the Software Industry

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (

FLT, Financial), a leading player in the software industry, is currently trading at $256.61 with a market capitalization of $18.95 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 4.94% today and a modest increase of 1.37% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into FLT's impressive GF Score of 93/100, which indicates the highest outperformance potential, and analyze its financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks.

1689332683391369216.png

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Score

The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates a company's valuation across five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. FLT's GF Score of 93/100 suggests that the company has the highest outperformance potential, making it an attractive investment option.

Financial Strength Analysis

FLT's Financial Strength rank stands at 5/10. This rank evaluates the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. FLT's interest coverage is 6.76, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses with operating profits. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 1.92, and its Altman Z-Score is 2.23, suggesting moderate financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

FLT's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9/10. The company's operating margin stands at 42.50%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a healthy financial situation. The trend of the operating margin over the past five years shows an uptrend, and the company has consistently been profitable over the past decade.

Growth Rank Analysis

FLT's Growth Rank is 9/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 11.30%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 14.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 8.30%, indicating consistent growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

FLT's GF Value Rank is 8/10, suggesting that the company is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

FLT's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitive Analysis

FLT's main competitors in the software industry are Cloudflare Inc (

NET, Financial), VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), and Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial). Compared to its competitors, FLT's GF Score of 93 is higher than NET's 71, VRSN's 89, and PLTR's 37, indicating superior performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fleetcor Technologies Inc's high GF Score and strong ranks in Financial Strength, Profitability, Growth, GF Value, and Momentum suggest that the company has a promising future. Investors seeking high returns should consider FLT as a potential investment option.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.