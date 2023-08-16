Charles River Laboratories International Inc ( CRL, Financial) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of August 9, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $215.56, marking a 4.52% gain for the day. Over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a 3.87% increase. With a market cap of $11.03 billion, CRL's performance is impressive, as reflected in its GF Score of 94 out of 100. This score indicates the highest outperformance potential, making it an attractive investment option.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of a company is a crucial factor in determining its investment potential. CRL's Financial Strength Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of financial stability. The company's interest coverage is 7.95, suggesting it can comfortably meet its interest obligations. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.77, which is relatively low, indicating a manageable debt burden. The Altman Z score of 2.59 further confirms the company's financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

CRL's Profitability Rank is 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 16.38%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years, further enhancing its investment appeal.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of CRL is 10/10, indicating exceptional growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 14.80%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 13.70%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 15.90%, further confirming the company's robust growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of CRL is 8/10, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

CRL's Momentum Rank is 7/10, indicating a positive momentum in the stock's price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, CRL holds a strong position. Qiagen NV ( QGEN, Financial) has a GF Score of 87, Medpace Holdings Inc ( MEDP, Financial) has a GF Score of 92, and Quest Diagnostics Inc ( DGX, Financial) has a GF Score of 87. This comparison further highlights CRL's strong performance and potential for outperformance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles River Laboratories International Inc presents a compelling investment opportunity, as evidenced by its high GF Score of 94. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, exceptional growth, reasonable valuation, and positive momentum further enhance its investment appeal. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.