Charles River Laboratories International Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 94

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (

CRL, Financial) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of August 9, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $215.56, marking a 4.52% gain for the day. Over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a 3.87% increase. With a market cap of $11.03 billion, CRL's performance is impressive, as reflected in its GF Score of 94 out of 100. This score indicates the highest outperformance potential, making it an attractive investment option.

1689332692396539904.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of a company is a crucial factor in determining its investment potential. CRL's Financial Strength Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of financial stability. The company's interest coverage is 7.95, suggesting it can comfortably meet its interest obligations. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.77, which is relatively low, indicating a manageable debt burden. The Altman Z score of 2.59 further confirms the company's financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

CRL's Profitability Rank is 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 16.38%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years, further enhancing its investment appeal.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of CRL is 10/10, indicating exceptional growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 14.80%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 13.70%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 15.90%, further confirming the company's robust growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of CRL is 8/10, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

CRL's Momentum Rank is 7/10, indicating a positive momentum in the stock's price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, CRL holds a strong position. Qiagen NV (

QGEN, Financial) has a GF Score of 87, Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP, Financial) has a GF Score of 92, and Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) has a GF Score of 87. This comparison further highlights CRL's strong performance and potential for outperformance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles River Laboratories International Inc presents a compelling investment opportunity, as evidenced by its high GF Score of 94. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, exceptional growth, reasonable valuation, and positive momentum further enhance its investment appeal. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.