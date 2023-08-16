Qualys Inc ( QLYS, Financial), a leading player in the software industry, is currently trading at $148.45 with a market capitalization of $5.45 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.31% today and a significant increase of 19.35% over the past four weeks. According to GuruFocus, Qualys Inc has a GF Score of 97 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system that considers five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength Analysis

Qualys Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 7 out of 10. This ranking is based on several factors, including the company's debt burden, measured by its interest coverage, and its debt to revenue ratio, which stands at a low 0.07. The company's Altman Z score is 8.49, indicating a strong financial position.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 10 out of 10, reflecting its strong profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 27.09%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 8, indicating a healthy financial situation. The trend of the operating margin over the past five years is 9.50%, showing a consistent uptrend.

Growth Rank Analysis

Qualys Inc has a Growth Rank of 10 out of 10, reflecting its strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 16.30%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 16.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 21.30%, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples, along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Qualys Inc has a Momentum Rank of 8 out of 10, reflecting its strong price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the software industry, Qualys Inc stands out with its high GF Score. Endava PLC ( DAVA, Financial) has a GF Score of 83, PagSeguro Digital Ltd ( PAGS, Financial) has a GF Score of 79, and Mandiant Inc ( MNDT, Financial) has a GF Score of 60. More details about these competitors can be found here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualys Inc's high GF Score of 97, strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum ranks, and its performance relative to its competitors, suggest that it has high outperformance potential. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions. However, as with any investment, it's important to do your own due diligence and consider the company's future prospects.