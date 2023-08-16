Cosner Financial Group, LLC: Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Article's Main Image

Cosner Financial Group, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and commitment to delivering consistent returns, manages a diverse portfolio of 21 stocks, valued at $121 million. The firm's investment philosophy is grounded in rigorous research, risk management, and a long-term perspective, which has consistently yielded positive results for its clients.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were LQD, ITOT, and IUSV, representing 14.27%, 10.76%, and 8.55% of the portfolio respectively. These investments reflect the firm's strategic focus on sectors and companies that offer robust growth potential and stable returns. The firm's investment in these stocks underscores its confidence in their long-term performance and growth prospects.

1689385794726264832.png

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, Cosner Financial Group, LLC did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's satisfaction with its current portfolio composition and its confidence in the future performance of its holdings. It also aligns with the firm's long-term investment approach, which emphasizes holding onto investments that demonstrate strong potential for sustained growth and profitability.

In conclusion, the Q2 2023 13F filing of Cosner Financial Group, LLC provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's top holdings and lack of stock trades during the quarter reflect its strategic focus on long-term growth and stability. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and consider their individual risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
