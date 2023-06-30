The Bigger the Better?

U.S. stocks finished the first six months of 2023 in strong shape, with all the major domestic indexes squarely in the black at the end of June. Several factors seemed to play a role in fostering a more optimistic mindset: returns in April and May were low for the large-cap Russell 1000 Index and negative for the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, which likely encouraged some investors to give equities a fresh look. Investors may also have begun looking past concerns about inflation and recession toward a more stable, perhaps even vibrant period of economic growth. Employment stayed strong while recession talk moderated in terms of both coverage and volume. Both were encouraging developments, though the Fed’s decision to skip an interest rate hike in June, even as the central bank all but promised increases in July and September, was almost certainly an even bigger factor.

How well stocks performed during 2023's first half varied considerably depending on where one looked along the market capitalization spectrum. In general, the farther upward one traveled, the higher the returns ran. Interestingly (and somewhat frustratingly), 2023 began with an advantage for small-cap stocks. It was short-lived, however, lasting only until this year’s high for the Russell 2000 on Groundhog Day (2/2/23) before giving way to a rather dramatic reversal. As of 1/31/23, the small-cap index was 300 basis points ahead of the Russell 1000 for the year-to-date period (+9.7% versus +6.7%). At the end of June, however, the Russell 2000 was running 859 basis points behind the Russell 1000 for the year-to-date period ended 6/30/23.

And although returns were lower, large-cap outperformance was also the pattern among non-U.S. stocks, with the difference being that the year-to-date spread was much narrower: the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index rose 6.8% in 2023’s first half while the MSCI ACWI ex USA Large Cap Index increased 9.8%.

Artificial Intelligence: A Market-Shaping Force?

We think a couple of related observations are relevant from the standpoint of small-cap specialists like us: first, two factors affected the shift in leadership between U.S. small- and large-cap stocks, one that disproportionately hurt small caps and another that disproportionately helped a few mega-cap names. Small caps bore the brunt of the damage from the banking crisis, which had its most adverse effects on the share prices of smaller regional players. (It came as no surprise to us that banks were the top-detracting industry in the Russell 2000 for 2023’s first half.) The factor that helped large cap, and in our view the primary driver of that asset class’s higher returns in the first half of the year, was the promise of artificial intelligence (“AI”), a major secular trend whose impacts have just begun to register.

Widespread positive performance masked how top heavy and tightly concentrated returns have become since stocks began rallying near the end of 2022. Looking closer at first-half results reveals the degree to which the prospects for AI drove large-cap performance, which was dominated by impressive results for “The Magnificent Seven” a handful of mostly familiar behemoths: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla. The combined market capitalizations of these seven companies accounted for 25.1% of the Russell 1000’s total market capitalization at the end of June. To get an additional sense of how enormous they are: Apple, the largest of them as of June 30, had a market cap of $3.05 trillion—which was more than the market cap of the entire Russell 2000 as of that same date. Considering there are more than 4,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S., this is an almost absurd level of concentration, one that appears unsustainable to us. It is a level of concentration the market has not seen since the ‘Nifty Fifty’ market of the early to mid 1970s. Each of “The Magnificent Seven” is considered one of the primary beneficiaries of AI’s vast untapped potential. Without them, the Russell 2000 would have beaten the Russell 1000 in the first half of 2023. (We feel it’s also worth mentioning that the fall of the Nifty Fifty, all of them established large-cap stocks at the time, precipitated a long run of small-cap outperformance.)

Are Small Caps Moving from Bear to Bull?

Unlike their bigger siblings, small caps remained in a bear market at the end of June, that is, a decline of at least -20.0% from its prior peak. The Russell 2000 was down -20.8% from its last peak on 11/8/21 (though a positive July brought it out of bear territory). By way of contrast, the Russell 1000 was down only -6.2% from its last peak on 1/3/22, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell just -12.9% from its most recent high on 11/19/21, through 6/30/23. Yet we are optimistic both in spite of the relative disadvantage of small-caps and, in some ways, because of it.

First, significant multiple compression has occurred over the last several months among small caps, particularly small-cap value stocks. The result is that valuations looked highly favorable for the Russell 2000, on both an absolute basis and relative to the Russell 1000, where they remain close to a 20-year low, based on our preferred valuation metric, enterprise value over earnings before interest & taxes (“EV/EBIT”). Unsurprisingly in light of how it has recently lagged growth, the Russell 2000 Value Index finished June much more attractively valued than the Russell 2000 Growth Index, based on that same EV/EBIT metric. It is also worth noting that concerns about elevated valuations in the overall market have played out in an inflationary climate with rising interest rates and widespread anxiety that the economy is about to slip into a recession. We suspect that these concerns will continue to recede as economic news continues to skew more positively. Of course, we are more focused on the absolute valuations of individual companies, which in many instances look appealingly inexpensive to us. The average stock in the Russell 2000 was -28% off its 52-week high at the end of June, which gives some sense of the opportunity set that exists within small cap—and with it, the potential for improved performance going forward. Our expectation is that this potential will be realized over the next few years.

Listening to Clio, or a Small-Cap History in 3 Charts

We also see history (and Clio is the Muse of that discipline) showing several reasons why small-cap investors may currently have reasons to be cheerful. We are of course mindful of the fact that history seldom repeats itself. But it often rhymes—and always offers valuable lessons for those of us who take the time to examine previous performance patterns. We began with an analysis of what has happened at the end of past rate hike cycles. While our current era has seen the fastest pace of interest rate hikes on record, there have been other interest rate increase cycles. We looked at the subsequent one-year returns for small cap over four previous periods with rate hikes, going back to 1993. The Russell 2000 had positive performance in three of the four periods, and in each of those three, returns were in the double digits. Over all four periods, the small-cap index averaged an impressive 18.4% gain.

Looking more closely at the present, we find that January and June were the only months so far in 2023 when the Russell 2000 had positive returns. There were four straight down months in between, a rare occurrence that has happened only nine times since the inception of the index on 12/31/78. We wanted to see what shape performance took over the subsequent one-, three-, and five-year spans. What we found was very encouraging, with each period coming in comfortably above the one-, three-, and five-year monthly rolling averages for the Russell 2000 since inception. For the eight periods for which we have data, subsequent one-year returns averaged 24.7%; subsequent three-year returns averaged 21.0%; and subsequent five-year returns averaged 16.8%.

We also looked at data that demonstrates how strong and lasting a rebound small caps have enjoyed after low annualized five-year periods such as we had at the end of June, when the small-cap index’s average annualized 5-year return was a paltry 4.2%. The Russell 2000 had positive annualized five-year returns 100% of the time—in all 81 five-year periods—averaging an impressive 14.9%, which was well above its monthly rolling five-year return since inception of 10.4%.

It appears to us that history is on the side of strong small-cap performance going forward.

The Future’s So Bright?

We are all hoping for a robust rebound for the U.S. economy for many reasons, not the least of which is that small caps, in particular the cyclical industries that mostly populate our portfolios, tend to do especially well in a thriving economy. And while some data points remain concerning—most notably higher rates, wobbly industrial production, and a stubbornly inverted yield curve—there are also many signs that the economy is inching closer to recovery. To be sure, a soft landing looks more and more likely to us, while the kind of deep and potentially lengthy recession many have been anticipating since late 2021 looks less and less likely. As Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro recently put it, “The statute of limitations has now kicked in” regarding a recession in the U.S.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported a 0.9% seasonally adjusted increase in construction spending for May, which included a significant jump in spending on new manufacturing facilities. There was a 76.3% increase from a year earlier, as well as a 1% advance in May over April. The Commerce Department also showed that spending on manufacturing construction accounted for almost 0.5% of first-quarter GDP, its largest share since 1991. And its second-quarter share of GDP is expected to be even higher. Homebuilding rose by 21.7% in May, a record monthly surge that defied expectations of a slowdown. CapEx has been steady and has shown signs of improving, with the ISM services index re-accelerating in June. Durable goods orders rose for the fourth consecutive month in that same month, hitting a record high for nondefense capital goods (excluding aircraft or core capital goods, a proxy for business equipment investment). Moreover, retail and vehicle sales rose in June while the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment measure rose in July. Most important, however, was that second-quarter GDP came in higher than expected, thanks to resilient consumers and robust business investment, as inflation continued to moderate, rising at the slowest rate in more than two years. We think investors should also keep in mind that rate hikes and inflation will likely be sunsetting over the next year or so, when the positive impacts of reshoring, the infrastructure bill, and the CHIPs Act will begin to take effect.

All this encouraging news may be of special relevance to small-cap investors. We looked at data going back to the 1940s, using the Center for Research in Securities Prices data where the CRSP 6-10 is the small-cap proxy, to see what happened to small caps in recessionary periods. The historical pattern is that small caps tend to trough before recessions end, advancing 33.3% on average from the small-cap trough to the end of the recession. As we have said previously, investors typically pay a steep price for waiting, whether for the market to bottom or a recession to end. And a recession remains a possibility, despite recent developments.

Ultimately, of course, we are bottom-up stock pickers. Our knowledge and experience lie in analyzing companies and managing portfolios. So, as important as we think all this data is, we put more trust into what we are hearing from company management teams. In our conversations, there continues to be a sense of cautious optimism—which was reflected in generally solid earnings for many holdings for the second quarter and few, if any, profit warnings so far for the third. All of this is consistent with our contention that small caps are due—arguably overdue—for a breakout in the coming months. Our confidence in the prospects for disciplined and patient active management within small cap remains high.

