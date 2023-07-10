July 10, 2023

Dear Clients:

For the second quarter of 2023, the Sequoia Strategy Composite generated a total return of 6.54%1 net of fees, versus 8.74% for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index. For the year to date through June 30, the Sequoia Strategy Composite generated a total return of 12.32% net of fees, versus 16.89% for the Index.

During the quarter we trimmed our position in Meta Platforms ( META, Financial) and exited our investment in Netflix ( NFLX, Financial), responding in each case to strong rebounds in stock prices that had reached excessively depressed levels toward the end of 2022. We also exited our investment in Micron ( MU, Financial), in response to further increases in the geopolitical tensions that have enveloped the high-performance semiconductor industry. We added opportunistically to our holdings in Capital One ( COF, Financial), Credit Acceptance ( CACC, Financial), Jacobs ( J, Financial), Liberty Broadband ( LBRDA, Financial), Elevance ( ELV, Financial) and UnitedHealth ( UNH, Financial) during periods of price weakness. Overall, we believe activity during the quarter enhanced our margin of safety across the portfolio.

We discuss this quarter’s activity in more detail in our Q2 video commentary, available next week on our website.

**********

We are happy to announce another important step in our modernization journey. Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) now claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®), widely regarded as a best practice in performance reporting for firms like ours with large numbers of separately managed accounts. GIPS® are voluntary, ethical standards for calculating and presenting investment performance based on the principles of fair representation and full disclosure. Going forward, for all general communications with clients invested in our Sequoia Strategy, we will report GIPS®-compliant performance based on our newly created and verified Sequoia Strategy Composite. The Composite will reflect the weighted average return of all Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) client accounts that follow our Sequoia Strategy, including Sequoia Fund, the benchmark account we historically reported in our general client communications. Moving to this format will align us with industry best practice, and it is a change several large clients have understandably requested. We remind you, however, that the return of individual accounts may differ from reported Composite returns. As a result, clients should continue to refer to their account statements for account-specific performance. Please feel free to reach out to [email protected] or contact your account administrator if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

The Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) Investment Committee

Arman Gokgol-Kline John Harris Trevor Magyar D. Chase Sheridan

1The Sequoia Strategy Composite (the “Composite”) consists of all discretionary, fee-paying accounts that Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. (“RCG”) manages in accordance with its Sequoia Strategy. The Sequoia Strategy is a concentrated, long-only equity strategy focused primarily on domestic mid- and large-cap companies. See additional disclosures on the following pages.

*The performance returns for the Composite are presented net of investment advisory fees and transaction costs and all other fees and expenses that a client paid in connection with RCG’s investment advisory services and reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other income / earnings, but do not reflect the deduction of custodial fees paid by the client. The performance returns also reflect cash flows into and out of accounts. The net performance returns are calculated using the highest annual advisory fee of 1% per annum, applied monthly. The performance presented does not represent the return of any one individual investor.