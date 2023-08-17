Today, we delve into the valuation of EQT Corp ( EQT, Financial), a prominent player in the natural gas production sector. The company's stock recently experienced a daily gain of 2.66% and a 3-month gain of 36.94%. Furthermore, its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 8.89. But the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? In this article, we aim to answer this question by conducting a thorough valuation analysis of EQT. We invite you to join us in this exploration.

Company Overview

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations primarily focused in the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, located in the Eastern United States. The company's main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. EQT's revenue stems from three types of gas reserves: natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. All of the firm's operating revenue is generated in the U.S., with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

At a stock price of $44.05, the company's current market cap stands at $15.90 billion, with sales amounting to $9 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $29.85, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from GuruFocus' exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, the stock of EQT appears to be significantly overvalued. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $ 44.05 per share, EQT stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

Because EQT is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. EQT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26, which is worse than 64.98% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of EQT is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of EQT is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. EQT has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.89. Its operating margin is 52.69%, which ranks better than 90.69% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of EQT at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of EQT is 26.1%, which ranks better than 79.25% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 137.6%, which ranks better than 97.58% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, EQT's ROIC was 16.78, while its WACC came in at 7.12.

Conclusion

Overall, EQT Corp ( EQT, Financial) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97.58% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about EQT stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

