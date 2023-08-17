Cherry Tree Wealth Management, LLC's 13F Filing Update for Q2 2023

Cherry Tree Wealth Management, LLC, a renowned investment firm, has recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and commitment to value investing, manages a diverse portfolio of 615 stocks. The total value of the portfolio stands at $343 million, reflecting the firm's significant market presence.

About Cherry Tree Wealth Management, LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management, LLC is a distinguished investment firm that employs a disciplined approach to investing. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in value investing, a strategy that involves picking stocks that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. Cherry Tree Wealth Management, LLC's approach is characterized by thorough research, careful selection, and a long-term perspective, which has consistently yielded positive results for its clients.

Top Holdings in Q2 2023

The firm's top holdings for the second quarter of 2023 were SPSB, SPIB, and BND, accounting for 5.64%, 5.09%, and 5.07% of the portfolio respectively. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment decisions and its focus on value investing.

1689442635833409536.png

Trading Activity in Q2 2023

Interestingly, Cherry Tree Wealth Management, LLC reported no stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investing, which involves holding onto stocks for an extended period to realize their full potential value.

In conclusion, Cherry Tree Wealth Management, LLC's 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management. The firm's focus on value investing and its disciplined approach to trading are evident in its portfolio composition and trading activity. As the firm continues to navigate the financial markets, it will be interesting to see how its investment strategy evolves in response to market dynamics.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
