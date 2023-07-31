STATE STREET CORP Reduces Stake in Leggett & Platt Inc

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023, investment firm

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio) executed a significant transaction, reducing its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial). The firm sold 9,808,552 shares at a price of $29.26 per share, leaving it with a total of 7,139,520 shares in the company. This move had a -0.02% impact on STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio and reduced its position in LEG to 5.36%. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

Overview of STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio), based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 4,579 stocks, with a total equity of $1,769.19 trillion. Its top holdings include tech giants like Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), as well as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) in the energy sector. The firm's investment philosophy leans heavily towards the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1689442997780873216.png

Insight into Leggett & Platt Inc

Leggett & Platt Inc, a USA-based company, designs and produces engineered components and products found in most homes and automobiles. The company operates through three segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products. With a market cap of $3.94 billion, the company's stock price stands at $29.59 as of August 10, 2023. The company's PE percentage is 17.44, indicating a profitable operation. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $38.43 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.77. The company's GF Score is 85/100, suggesting a good outperformance potential. 1689442979359490048.png

Financial Health of Leggett & Platt Inc

Leggett & Platt Inc's financial health is a crucial factor in understanding the implications of

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s transaction. The company has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 8/10, and a Growth Rank of 8/10. Its GF Value Rank is 9/10, and its Momentum Rank is 4/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 2.11. These figures suggest a stable financial position with room for growth.

Other Gurus' Involvement in Leggett & Platt Inc

Other investment gurus, such as

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in Leggett & Platt Inc. Their involvement could influence the stock's performance and should be considered when analyzing the implications of STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s transaction.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc is a significant move that could have various implications for both the guru and the traded company. Given the company's stable financial health and potential for growth, it will be interesting to see how this transaction influences the stock's performance and STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio in the future.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.