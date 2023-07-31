STATE STREET CORP Reduces Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

2 hours ago
On July 31, 2023, Boston-based investment firm

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio) significantly reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS, Financial), a move that has attracted the attention of value investors. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded stock, and the potential implications for the market.

Overview of the Transaction

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio), a firm with a portfolio of 4579 stocks and an equity of $1,769.19 trillion, sold 7,244,179 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc at a price of $29.39 per share. This transaction reduced the firm's total holdings in the company to 3,052,556 shares, representing a 70.35% decrease. Despite this significant reduction, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc still accounts for 0.01% of STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio and the firm remains a 6.11% shareholder in the company.

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Philosophy and Portfolio

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1689443117146570752.png

Detailed Analysis of the Traded Stock: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, a health and beauty direct-selling company based in the USA, operates in more than 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's business segments include Beauty, Other, Wellness, Nu Skin, and Rhyz Investments. As of August 10, 2023, the company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a stock price of $25.26. The company's GF-Score is 76/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. 1689443100520349696.png

The company's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.43. Its Profitability Rank is 8/10, with a return on equity (ROE) of 7.84% and a return on assets (ROA) of 3.81%. However, the company's Growth Rank is only 3/10, indicating a relatively slow growth rate.

Stock's Performance in the Industry

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc operates in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The company's gross margin growth is -1.40%, and its operating margin growth is -8.20%. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is 0.60%, while its EBITDA growth over the same period is -9.30%. The company's earnings growth over the past three years is -12.60%.

Other Gurus' Involvement in the Stock

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC is the largest guru shareholder of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STATE STREET CORP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to significantly reduce its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc is a notable move that could have implications for the market. While the company has a good profitability rank and a decent GF-Score, its growth rank is relatively low. Therefore, value investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

