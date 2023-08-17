State Street Corp Reduces Stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc

3 hours ago
State Street Corp, a prominent investment firm, recently made a significant adjustment to its portfolio. The firm reduced its holdings in John Wiley & Sons Inc, a leading global provider of academic journals, books, and online education program management solutions. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both companies, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, State Street Corp decided to reduce its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc by 40%, selling 1,960,391 shares. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $34.23 per share, leaving State Street Corp with a total of 2,940,896 shares in the company. Despite the sizeable reduction, John Wiley & Sons Inc still represents 0.01% of State Street Corp's portfolio, with the firm holding a 5.32% stake in the company.

Profile of State Street Corp

State Street Corp, based in Boston, MA, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include tech giants like Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, and NVIDIA Corp, as well as energy conglomerate Exxon Mobil Corp. With an equity of $1,769.19 trillion, State Street Corp primarily invests in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1689443079385251840.png

Overview of John Wiley & Sons Inc

John Wiley & Sons Inc, with a market cap of $1.97 billion, is a major player in the academic and professional learning sector. The company's business operations span across various segments, including Academic & Professional Learning, Education Services, Research, Talent, and Academic. The company's current stock price stands at $35.71, with a PE Percentage of 123.14. According to GuruFocus's valuation, the company is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $47.86 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.75. 1689443062595452928.png

GuruFocus Score and Ranks for John Wiley & Sons Inc

John Wiley & Sons Inc has a GF Score of 77/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank stands at 7/10. The company's Growth Rank is 5/10, and its GF Value Rank is 10/10. The company's Momentum Rank is 4/10.

Performance of John Wiley & Sons Inc's Stock

Since the transaction, John Wiley & Sons Inc's stock has gained 4.32%. The stock has seen a massive increase of 5479.69% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1990. However, the stock has experienced a year-to-date decline of 13.03%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, State Street Corp's decision to reduce its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both entities. Despite the reduction, John Wiley & Sons Inc still holds a notable position in State Street Corp's portfolio. The transaction also highlights the potential of John Wiley & Sons Inc, which has shown considerable growth since its IPO and holds a promising GF Score. However, the recent decline in the stock's performance may be a cause for concern. Investors should keep a close eye on these developments to make informed decisions.

