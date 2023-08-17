Highbridge Capital Management LLC, a renowned hedge fund sponsor, recently made a significant move in the stock market. The firm acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition Corp, a company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. This article delves into the details of this transaction, the profiles of both entities, and an analysis of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp's stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 31, 2023, with Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchasing 476,069 shares of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp at a price of $10.4 per share. This acquisition had a 0.11% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased their total holdings in the company to 476,069 shares, representing 10.25% of the traded company's stock. The new position now accounts for 0.11% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC's portfolio.

Profile of Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC is a private hedge fund sponsor based in New York. Established in 1992 by Glenn Dubin and Henry Swieca, the firm is a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and operates under the leadership of CEO Scott B. Kapnick. The firm employs a multi-strategy investment approach, focusing on consistent capital appreciation primarily through arbitrage and absolute return investment strategies in the global financial markets. Highbridge Capital Management LLC's top holdings include Viavi Solutions Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Occidental Petroleum Corp, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings PBC, and SoundHound AI Inc. The firm's portfolio is heavily invested in the healthcare and technology sectors, with total equity of $4.63 billion spread across 431 stocks.

Analysis of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp's Stock

KnightSwan Acquisition Corp, listed under the symbol KNSW.U, is a US-based company that went public on January 21, 2022. The company's current market capitalization is not available, and its stock price stands at $10.4. The company's PE Percentage is 148.64, indicating that it is currently profitable. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value, which represents the intrinsic value of the stock, cannot be evaluated. The company's financial health and performance metrics, including the GF Score, Balance Sheet Rank, Profitability Rank, and Growth Rank, are 19/100, 5/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively.

Performance of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp's Stock Since its IPO

Since its IPO, KnightSwan Acquisition Corp's stock has seen a price change of 4.52%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 2.06%. However, the stock's price has not changed since the transaction by Highbridge Capital Management LLC.

Future Performance Potential of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp's Stock

The GF Score of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp's stock is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. However, it's important to note that this score is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks and is not a definitive indicator of future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Highbridge Capital Management LLC's recent acquisition of a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition Corp is a significant move that adds a new dimension to their portfolio. While the future performance potential of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp's stock appears to be poor based on the GF Score, it's crucial to remember that stock market performance is influenced by a myriad of factors and can be unpredictable. As of August 10, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.