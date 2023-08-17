Oak Hill Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Valaris Ltd

2 hours ago
On August 7, 2023, Oak Hill Advisors LP, a New York-based investment firm, significantly reduced its holdings in Valaris Ltd. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Details

Oak Hill Advisors LP sold 4,212,141 shares of Valaris Ltd at a price of $75.38 per share. This transaction resulted in a 46.92% reduction in the firm's holdings, leaving them with a total of 4,766,016 shares. The transaction had a significant impact on the firm's portfolio, reducing its weight by 24.63%. Despite this, Valaris Ltd still constitutes a substantial 36.97% of Oak Hill Advisors LP's portfolio, and the firm holds a 6.48% stake in the company.

Guru Profile: Oak Hill Advisors LP

Oak Hill Advisors LP, located at 1 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017, is an investment firm with 14 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Sabre Corp (

SABR, Financial), FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK, Financial), Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR, Financial), Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial), and Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $1.29 billion, with a strong focus on the Energy and Financial Services sectors. 1689443585172176896.png

Traded Stock Information: Valaris Ltd

Valaris Ltd (

VAL, Financial), based in Bermuda, is a leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. The company, which went public on May 3, 2021, operates through several segments, including Aramco Rowan Offshore Drilling Company ("ARO"), Floaters, Jackups, Other, and Reconciling Items. With a market cap of $5.49 billion, the company's stock is currently trading at $74.23. The company's PE ratio stands at 46.98, indicating a relatively high valuation. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value cannot be evaluated. Since its IPO, the company's stock has gained 237.56%, and it has risen 16.08% year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 21 out of 100, suggesting a poor future performance potential. 1689443566180368384.png

Stock Performance and Rankings

Valaris Ltd has a Financial Strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a Profitability Rank of 2 out of 10. The company's Growth Rank and Momentum Rank are both 0 out of 10, indicating a lack of growth and momentum. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, suggesting a healthy financial situation, and its Altman Z score is 2.95, indicating a low risk of bankruptcy. The company's cash to debt ratio is 1.14, ranking it 412th in the Oil & Gas industry.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

Valaris Ltd's RSI 5 Day is 34.58, its RSI 9 Day is 49.71, and its RSI 14 Day is 56.85. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -14.60, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 37.17. However, the company's predictability rank is not available, making it difficult to predict its future performance.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus who hold shares in Valaris Ltd include

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). The largest holder of Valaris Ltd shares is Lone Pine Capital. The involvement of these gurus could potentially influence the stock's performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oak Hill Advisors LP's significant reduction in its holdings in Valaris Ltd is a notable transaction that could have implications for the stock and the firm's portfolio. Despite the reduction, Valaris Ltd remains a significant part of Oak Hill Advisors LP's portfolio. The company's financial health and performance indicators suggest a mixed outlook, with strong financial strength but poor growth and momentum. The involvement of other gurus in the stock could also influence its performance. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

