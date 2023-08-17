State Street Corp, a renowned investment firm, has recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in Avista Corp ( AVA, Financial), a leading utility company based in the United States. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023, State Street Corp decided to reduce its holdings in Avista Corp. The firm sold 7,296,022 shares at a price of $38.64 per share, resulting in a total share count of 4,752,513. This move led to a 60.56% decrease in the firm's stake in Avista Corp, impacting the firm's portfolio by -0.02%. The current position of Avista Corp in State Street Corp's portfolio stands at 0.01%, while the firm's holdings in the traded stock account for 6.21%.

Profile of State Street Corp

State Street Corp is a Boston-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 4,579 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp ( MSFT, Financial), NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial), and Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $1,769.19 trillion, with a strong focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Overview of Avista Corp

Avista Corp, trading under the symbol AVA, is a utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. The company primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States and has some operations in Juneau, Alaska. Avista Corp's market cap stands at $2.81 billion, with a current stock price of $36.72. The company's PE percentage is 18.93, indicating a modest undervaluation according to the GF-Score. The GF Value of the stock is $46.03, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.80.

Avista Corp's Financial Health

Avista Corp's financial health is a crucial factor to consider. The company's balance sheet rank is 3/10, and its profitability rank is 7/10. The company's growth rank stands at 4/10, while its GF Value rank is 7/10. The company's momentum rank is 4/10, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5. The company's Altman Z score is 0.84, indicating some financial risk. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.01, ranking 459th in the industry.

Avista Corp's Industry Performance

Avista Corp operates in the regulated utilities industry. The company's interest coverage is 1.57, ranking 360th in the industry. This indicates the company's ability to cover its interest expenses with its operating profits.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus, including Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in Avista Corp. Their involvement could indicate the potential value and growth prospects of the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, State Street Corp's decision to reduce its stake in Avista Corp is a significant move that could impact both the guru's portfolio and the traded company. Despite the reduction, Avista Corp still holds a considerable position in the firm's portfolio. The company's financial health and industry performance suggest potential for growth, making it a stock to watch for value investors.