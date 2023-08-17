KINGSWOOD WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC: Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

KINGSWOOD WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, a renowned investment firm, has recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. As a firm, KINGSWOOD WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC is known for its strategic investment approach, focusing on long-term growth and stability. The firm's philosophy is rooted in the belief that a diversified portfolio, coupled with a keen understanding of market trends, can yield significant returns for its clients.

The firm's Q2 2023 portfolio comprised 266 stocks, with a total value of $313 million. This diverse portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to diversification as a risk management strategy. The top holdings in the portfolio were AAPL, accounting for 9.38% of the total value, MSFT with 3.93%, and GBTC with 3.13%. These holdings indicate the firm's confidence in the tech sector and digital assets.

Top Holdings

Apple Inc. (AAPL) was the firm's largest holding, making up 9.38% of the portfolio. Apple, a multinational technology company, is known for its innovative products and services, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. The firm's significant investment in Apple suggests a strong belief in the company's continued growth and profitability.

The second-largest holding was Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), accounting for 3.93% of the portfolio. Microsoft, a leading global technology company, offers a wide range of software products, cloud services, and hardware devices. The firm's investment in Microsoft reflects its confidence in the company's robust business model and future prospects.

The third-largest holding was Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), making up 3.13% of the portfolio. GBTC is a digital currency investment product that individual investors can buy and sell in their own brokerage accounts. The firm's investment in GBTC indicates its interest in the growing digital asset market.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 reflects a balanced approach to investment, with a mix of established tech giants and emerging digital assets. This strategy aligns with the firm's philosophy of diversification and long-term growth. Despite the market's inherent volatility, the firm's portfolio remained stable, with no stock trades reported for this quarter.

Here is a visual representation of the firm's holdings for the second quarter of 2023: 1689504236217303040.png

In conclusion, KINGSWOOD WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a well-diversified portfolio with a strong focus on technology and digital assets. The firm's strategic investments in AAPL, MSFT, and GBTC underscore its confidence in these sectors' potential for long-term growth and profitability.

Disclosures

