With a daily gain of 3.15%, a 3-month loss of 8.58%, and a per share loss of 28.53, Illumina Inc ( ILMN, Financial) presents a complex picture for value investors. This article seeks to answer the question: is Illumina a potential value trap that investors should think twice about? We will delve into the company's valuation, business operations, financial strength, profitability, and growth to provide a comprehensive analysis. Read on to gain valuable insights.

A Snapshot of Illumina Inc

Illumina Inc ( ILMN, Financial) is a leading provider of tools and services to analyze genetic material with applications in life science and clinical labs. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools are used for smaller data outputs such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays, which account for less than 10% of sales, for lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Illumina's GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive GuruFocus measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value calculation, Illumina ( ILMN, Financial) might be a potential value trap, meaning investors should think twice before investing. At its current price of $190.3 per share, Illumina has a market cap of $30.10 billion. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Financial Strength of Illumina

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Illumina's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.5, which ranks worse than 68.78% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Illumina's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of Illumina

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Illumina has been profitable for 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.40 billion and a Loss Per Share of $28.53. Its operating margin is 2.38%, which ranks better than 52.44% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Illumina at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is another crucial factor in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Illumina's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 60.4% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Illumina's ROIC was 0.89, while its WACC came in at 10.68.

Why Illumina Might Be a Value Trap

Despite its seeming undervaluation, Illumina might be a value trap due to several potential concerns. With a Piotroski F-score of only 3 out of a possible 9, there might be a downward trend in critical aspects such as profitability, funding, and efficiency. Investors should look beyond the appealing low valuation and ensure there are no concealed long-term risks.

Conclusion

Overall, Illumina ( ILMN, Financial) stock might be a potential value trap, warranting caution before investing. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For more details about Illumina stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

