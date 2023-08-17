Is The Estee Lauder Significantly Undervalued? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Unearthing the intrinsic value of The Estee Lauder (EL) and its potential for future returns

2 hours ago
Despite a daily gain of 3.56%, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (

EL, Financial) has seen a 3-month loss of 13.48%. With Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.01, we aim to answer an essential question: is The Estee Lauder significantly undervalued? In the following analysis, we'll delve into the company's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects.

Company Overview

The Estee Lauder is a global leader in the prestige beauty market, participating in skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care categories. The company operates in more than 150 countries, generating diverse revenue from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a current stock price of $172.1 per share, The Estee Lauder has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion. But how does this compare to its intrinsic value?

Unraveling the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation with potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is likely undervalued, signaling potentially higher future returns.

Based on the GF Value, The Estee Lauder appears to be significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. The Estee Lauder has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.59, ranking better than 54.31% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The overall financial strength of The Estee Lauder is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. The Estee Lauder has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $15.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.01. Its operating margin is 12.24%, ranking better than 78.98% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, the profitability of The Estee Lauder is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most crucial factors in a company's valuation is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of The Estee Lauder is 6.6%, ranking better than 51.23% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 10%, ranking better than 57.36% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, The Estee Lauder's ROIC was 10.48, while its WACC came in at 9.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of The Estee Lauder shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 57.36% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about The Estee Lauder stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
