DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 2.42%, though it suffered a 3-month loss of -6.9%. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at $0.86. Despite these mixed results, the question arises: Is DexCom modestly undervalued? The following analysis, based on a variety of financial metrics and the GuruFocus proprietary GF Value, aims to answer this question.

Company Overview

DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial) designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. These systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process. DexCom is also evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem. DexCom's current stock price is $113.64, with a market cap of $44.10 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $141. This comparison suggests that DexCom might be modestly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

For DexCom ( DXCM, Financial), the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This estimation is based on historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if a stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be higher.

Given DexCom's undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. DexCom's cash-to-debt ratio is 1.08, which is worse than 64.43% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, GuruFocus ranks DexCom's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they demonstrate consistent profitability over the long term. DexCom has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. Over the past 12 months, the company recorded revenues of $3.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.86. Its operating margin of 14.02% is better than 72.94% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks DexCom's profitability as poor.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. DexCom's growth ranks better than 77.07% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average annual revenue growth is 19.4%, and the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.8%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. DexCom's ROIC is 14.14, while its WACC is 10.84, indicating value creation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom ( DXCM, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is poor. However, its growth ranks better than 77.07% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about DexCom stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

