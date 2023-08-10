Is Tapestry Inc (TPR) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Delving into the financials and intrinsic value of Tapestry, a leading fashion brand conglomerate

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 10, 2023, Tapestry Inc (

TPR, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 13.22%, with a 3-month loss of -2.72%. Despite these figures, the company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.68. This raises the question: is Tapestry (TPR) modestly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Tapestry, providing insights into its financial health and growth prospects.

Introduction to Tapestry Inc

Tapestry, known for its fashion and accessory brands Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, sells its products through company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce. With North America accounting for 67% of its fiscal 2022 sales, the company also has a significant presence in Europe and Asia. Women's handbags and accessories contributed to 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2022. Despite a current share price of $35.79, the fair value (GF Value) of Tapestry is estimated at $45.23, indicating that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1689661680000172032.png

Understanding the GF Value of Tapestry

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value, considering its historical trading multiples, past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. In the case of Tapestry, the stock at $35.79 per share is estimated to be modestly undervalued.

Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of Tapestry's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1689661661943693312.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Tapestry

Investing in companies with strong financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. Tapestry has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.2, which is lower than 69.33% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Tapestry's financial health is fair.

1689661702150291456.png

Profitability and Growth of Tapestry

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Tapestry, with a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. The company's operating margin of 17.21% is higher than 91.04% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

Furthermore, the growth of a company is a crucial factor in its valuation. Tapestry, with an average annual revenue growth of 6.1%, ranks better than 56.84% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 9%, which ranks better than 52.72% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Tapestry's ROIC of 17.28 exceeds its WACC of 8.46, indicating value creation for its shareholders.

1689661719145611264.png

Conclusion

In summary, Tapestry's stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial strength, strong profitability, and better-than-average growth. For more insights into Tapestry's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.