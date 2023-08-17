Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is General Motors Co ( GM, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 35.29, recorded a loss of 2.68% in a day and a 3-month increase of 7.33%. The stock's fair valuation is $54.11, as indicated by its Fair Value (GF Value).

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

A Closer Look at General Motors Co's Financial Health

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with General Motors Co should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.26. These indicators suggest that General Motors Co, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: General Motors Co

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its U.S. market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021, with share up 170 basis points to 16.4%, a full percentage point ahead of Toyota.

Decoding General Motors Co's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of General Motors Co's Altman Z-score reveals General Motors Co's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of General Motors Co's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2020: 0.01; 2021: 0.07; 2022: 0.04; 2023: 0.05) indicates a recent dip following an initial rise. This reduction suggests that General Motors Co might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for General Motors Co is its asset turnover. The data: 2020: 0.49; 2021: 0.59; 2022: 0.54; 2023: 0.64 from the past three years suggests a recent decline following an initial increase in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in General Motors Co's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion: General Motors Co as a Potential Value Trap

Considering the financial indicators and the company's current performance, it is evident that despite its seemingly undervalued price, General Motors Co could potentially be a value trap. The company's low Altman Z-Score and declining operational efficiency indicators suggest possible financial distress and underutilization of assets, respectively. Hence, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .