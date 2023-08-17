Is Fox Corp (FOXA) Modestly Undervalued? An In-Depth Valuation Analysis

A comprehensive look at the intrinsic value and financial health of Fox Corp (FOXA)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of 1.44% and a 3-month gain of 10.58%, Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.32. This raises the question: is Fox Corp (FOXA) modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a detailed valuation analysis of the company, offering insights into its financial health and growth prospects. Read on to discover more.

Company Overview

Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) represents the assets not sold to Disney by predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox in 2019. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network, 28 owned and operated local television stations of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network, Tubi, and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor firm, which represents a large-scale bet on the value of live sports and news in the U.S. market.

Currently, the stock price stands at $34.15, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $40.65. This comparison suggests that Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) might be modestly undervalued.

1689662418893930496.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Considering these factors, Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1689662400929726464.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Hence, it is essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.51, which ranks worse than 64.43% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Fox's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1689662435780198400.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies poses less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $14.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.32. Its operating margin is 18.79%, which ranks better than 89.49% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Fox's profitability at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Fox's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 10.2%, which ranks better than 77.24% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.2%, which ranks worse than 56.07% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Fox's ROIC is 12.33, and its WACC is 6.09, indicating a healthy financial performance.

1689662452473528320.png

Conclusion

In summary, Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 56.07% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about Fox stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.