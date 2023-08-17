RTX Corp ( RTX, Financial) has seen a daily loss of -1.41%, and a 3-month loss of -9.33%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.77, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of RTX Corp (RTX), encouraging readers to delve into the details that follow.

Company Overview

RTX Corp is a diverse aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon. The company has approximately equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace manufacturers and to the defense market. RTX Corp operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The company's current stock price stands at $86.53, while its GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is $102.33.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from GuruFocus' proprietary method. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. This value is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to GuruFocus, RTX ( RTX, Financial) is modestly undervalued. The stock's fair value is estimated based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. With its current price of $86.53 per share and a market cap of $125.90 billion, RTX is believed to be modestly undervalued.

As RTX is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. RTX has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which ranks worse than 77.03% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks RTX's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. RTX has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $70.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.77. Its operating margin is 8.51%, which ranks better than 60.92% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of RTX is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of RTX is-4.9%, which ranks worse than 70.61% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8.1%, which ranks worse than 69.3% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, RTX's return on invested capital is 3.83, and its cost of capital is 7.35.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of RTX Corp ( RTX, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 69.3% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about RTX stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

