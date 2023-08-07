Insider Sell: EVP and General Counsel Jonathan Yellin Sells 1,250 Shares of CRA International Inc

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2023, Jonathan Yellin, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of CRA International Inc (

CRAI, Financial), sold 1,250 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Jonathan Yellin has been with CRA International Inc for several years, serving in a key leadership role. His insider perspective and strategic decisions have been instrumental in guiding the company's direction and growth.

CRA International Inc is a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and business management expertise to major law firms, businesses, and governments around the world. The company's services are organized into two segments: consulting and NeuCo. The consulting segment provides economic and financial analysis and expertise, while NeuCo offers software tools and related consulting services that help electric utilities optimize the performance of their coal-fired power plants.

Over the past year, Yellin has sold a total of 1,250 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for CRA International Inc, which shows zero insider buys and six insider sells over the same timeframe.

1689674417103175680.png

On the day of Yellin's recent sale, shares of CRA International Inc were trading at $108.4 each, giving the company a market cap of $733.22 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.43, higher than the industry median of 17.31 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1689674431728713728.png

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, CRA International Inc is fairly valued. With a price of $108.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $104.05, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

Insider transactions, such as Yellin's recent sale, can often provide valuable insights into a company's performance and potential future direction. However, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. It's always important to consider a company's fundamentals, market position, and industry trends when evaluating its stock.

As always, potential investors should do their own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.