On July 31, 2023, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Denbury Inc. The firm reduced its stake in the energy company, impacting its portfolio and altering its position in Denbury Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Denbury Inc, and the performance metrics of Denbury Inc's stock.

Details of the Transaction

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Denbury Inc by 2,467,223 shares, a change of -35.67%. The transaction, which took place on July 31, 2023, was executed at a trade price of $87.91 per share. Following the transaction, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 4,450,325 shares in Denbury Inc, representing 0.04% of its portfolio and 8.71% of Denbury Inc's total shares. The transaction had a -0.02% impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in taking risks and buying stocks with growth potential. Fidelity has a diverse portfolio with 5049 stocks, with its top holdings being Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, and NVIDIA Corp. The firm's equity stands at a staggering $1090.64 trillion, with Technology and Healthcare being its top sectors.

Overview of Denbury Inc

Denbury Inc is an independent energy company based in the USA. The company's operations are primarily focused on the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc specializes in CO2 EOR and the emerging CCUS industry, leveraging its technical and operational expertise and CO2 pipeline infrastructure. The company's revenue is generated from CO2 sales and transportation fees, natural gas sales, oil marketing revenues, and oil sales. Denbury Inc has a market capitalization of $4.6 billion.

Analysis of Denbury Inc's Stock

As of August 10, 2023, Denbury Inc's stock price stands at $90.31, with a PE percentage of 10.08. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of $91.66. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 2.73%, and since its IPO on September 21, 2020, the stock has gained 370.61%. The stock's year-to-date gain stands at 10.47%.

Performance Metrics of Denbury Inc's Stock

Denbury Inc's stock has a GF Score of 68/100, indicating good future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank is 8/10, its Profitability Rank is 8/10, and its Growth Rank is 7/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation, and its Altman Z score is 4.87, suggesting low bankruptcy risk. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.01, and its interest coverage is 133.64.

Growth Metrics of Denbury Inc's Stock

Denbury Inc's stock has shown impressive growth over the years. The company's revenue growth over the last three years stands at 133.30%, its EBITDA growth is 118.80%, and its earning growth is 169.70%. The stock's gross margin growth is 2.30%, while its operating margin growth is 0.00%.

Momentum Metrics of Denbury Inc's Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 78.04, its RSI 9 Day is 67.75, and its RSI 14 Day is 61.06. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 1.11, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 9.56.

Other Gurus' Involvement in Denbury Inc

Leucadia National is the largest guru holding shares in Denbury Inc. Other gurus holding shares in the company include HOTCHKIS & WILEY and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

In conclusion, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has had a significant impact on its portfolio and its position in Denbury Inc. The transaction reflects the firm's dynamic investment strategy and its commitment to maximizing returns for its clients. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making investment decisions.