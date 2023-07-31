FMR LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp

1 hours ago
On July 31, 2023,

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA, Financial), a leading telecommunications company in the United States. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Liberty Broadband Corp, and the potential impact of this investment on both entities.

Transaction Details

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 227,486 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp to its portfolio at a trade price of $88.83 per share. This transaction increased FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp to 1,941,928 shares, representing 0.02% of the firm's portfolio and 10.66% of Liberty Broadband Corp's total shares. Despite the significant share change, the transaction had no impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Profile of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking risks and investing in stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $1,090.64 trillion, with the technology and healthcare sectors being its top sectors. 1689689447186038784.png

Overview of Liberty Broadband Corp

Liberty Broadband Corp is a prominent player in the US telecommunications industry. The company provides cable services to residential and small to medium businesses through its fiber, hybrid fiber, and coaxial cable infrastructure. As of August 10, 2023, the company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion. The current stock price is $93.24, with a PE percentage of 16.98. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 227.26. 1689689427678330880.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

Liberty Broadband Corp's stock has shown impressive performance, with a gain percent of 4.96 since the transaction and an IPO percent of 87.23. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 21.31. The company's GF Score is 73/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, Profitability Rank is 5/10, Growth Rank is 9/10, GF Value Rank is 2/10, and Momentum Rank is 5/10.

Financial Health and Industry Position

Liberty Broadband Corp's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio of 0.02 and an interest coverage of 0.29. The company's ROE and ROA stand at 9.37 and 5.32, respectively. The company operates in the Telecommunication Services industry and has shown significant growth over the past three years, with a revenue growth of 322.20, EBITDA growth of 130.60, and earning growth of 131.70.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus who hold Liberty Broadband Corp's stock include

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio), and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of the stock is Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Transaction Analysis

The recent transaction by

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) signifies the firm's confidence in Liberty Broadband Corp's growth potential. Given the company's strong financial performance and undervalued status, this investment could yield significant returns for FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) in the future. However, as with any investment, it's crucial for investors to conduct their own due diligence.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 10, 2023.

