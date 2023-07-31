On July 31, 2023, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, reduced its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc ( DAWN, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm sold 2,553,125 shares at a trade price of $13.24, leaving it with a total of 6,019,058 shares in the company. This transaction had a -29.78% change and a 0.01% impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. The firm now holds a 6.93% stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in taking risks and buying stocks with growth potential. Fidelity believes that mutual funds should rely on an individual’s decisions. The firm has a diverse portfolio with 5049 stocks, with a total equity of $1,090.64 trillion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial), Microsoft Corp ( MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Technology and Healthcare.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc ( DAWN, Financial) is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma, or pan-RAF, kinase inhibitor. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since its IPO on May 27, 2021, DAWN's stock has seen a -46.42% change. The year-to-date change stands at -33.85%. The stock's current price is $13.395, marking a 1.17% gain since the transaction. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock's GF Score is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and value. The Momentum Rank is also 0/10, suggesting no momentum in the stock.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The difference in investment decisions between FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Fisher Asset Management, LLC could be attributed to their distinct investment philosophies and risk tolerance levels.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a significant move that could impact its portfolio. Despite the stock's poor performance indicators, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s continued investment in DAWN indicates a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, value investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 10, 2023.