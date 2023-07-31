FMR LLC Reduces Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023,

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, reduced its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm sold 2,553,125 shares at a trade price of $13.24, leaving it with a total of 6,019,058 shares in the company. This transaction had a -29.78% change and a 0.01% impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio. The firm now holds a 6.93% stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

About FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in taking risks and buying stocks with growth potential. Fidelity believes that mutual funds should rely on an individual’s decisions. The firm has a diverse portfolio with 5049 stocks, with a total equity of $1,090.64 trillion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Technology and Healthcare. 1689689819367604224.png

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (

DAWN, Financial) is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma, or pan-RAF, kinase inhibitor. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion. 1689689802204512256.png

Stock Performance Analysis

Since its IPO on May 27, 2021, DAWN's stock has seen a -46.42% change. The year-to-date change stands at -33.85%. The stock's current price is $13.395, marking a 1.17% gain since the transaction. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock's GF Score is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and value. The Momentum Rank is also 0/10, suggesting no momentum in the stock.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The difference in investment decisions between

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Fisher Asset Management, LLC could be attributed to their distinct investment philosophies and risk tolerance levels.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a significant move that could impact its portfolio. Despite the stock's poor performance indicators, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s continued investment in DAWN indicates a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, value investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 10, 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.