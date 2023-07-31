FMR LLC Reduces Stake in Victoria's Secret & Co

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2023,

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO, Financial). The firm reduced its holdings in the specialty retailer by 4,685,909 shares, a change of -43.96%. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Victoria's Secret & Co, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 31, 2023, with

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. The shares were traded at a price of $20.49 each. Following the transaction, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co amounted to 5,974,544 shares, representing 0.01% of their portfolio and 7.74% of the company's total shares. The transaction had a -0.01% impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Profile of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking risks and investing in stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is centered on promoting trailblazing individuals and basing its growth on constant innovation and research. As of the date of this article, Fidelity holds 5049 stocks, with a total equity of $1,090.64 trillion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The technology and healthcare sectors dominate Fidelity's portfolio.

1689690170397294592.png

Overview of Victoria's Secret & Co

Victoria's Secret & Co, listed under the symbol VSCO, is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products. The company operates in a single segment and serves customers globally through its stores and online platforms. As of the date of this article, Victoria's Secret & Co has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion. The company's stock price stands at $19.82, with a PE ratio of 6.14. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value and GF Value Rank of the stock cannot be evaluated. The company's financial strength and profitability rank are both 4/10, while its growth rank is 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 2.00.

1689690152579891200.png

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other notable gurus who hold shares in Victoria's Secret & Co include

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). However, the firm with the most significant stake in Victoria's Secret & Co is Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio).

Analysis of the Transaction

The decision by

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) to reduce its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co could be attributed to various factors, including the company's financial performance and market conditions. The transaction may have a minimal impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio due to its small size relative to the firm's total holdings. However, the move could influence Victoria's Secret & Co's stock price, especially if other investors interpret it as a lack of confidence in the company's prospects.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction involving Victoria's Secret & Co represents a noteworthy development for value investors. While the impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is minimal, the move could have implications for Victoria's Secret & Co's stock price. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.