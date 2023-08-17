Fleetcor Technologies Inc ( FLT, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, is currently trading at $271.71 per share. The company boasts a market capitalization of $20.06 billion and has seen a stock price gain of 4.49% today, with a 5.43% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into Fleetcor Technologies Inc's impressive GF Score of 93/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential, and analyze its financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Score

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Score of 93/100 places it in the highest outperformance potential category. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making Fleetcor Technologies Inc an attractive investment option.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Financial Strength

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 5/10. This rank measures the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's interest coverage is 5.37, indicating a manageable debt burden. However, its debt to revenue ratio of 1.92 and Altman Z score of 2.23 suggest room for improvement in its financial strength.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Profitability

The company's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9/10. This rank is based on factors such as operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, trend of the operating margin, consistency of profitability, and Predictability Rank. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's operating margin stands at 42.50%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with a Predictability Rank of 3.5.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Growth

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's 5-year revenue growth rate is 11.30%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 14.90%. The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 8.30%, further demonstrating its robust growth.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Value

The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, indicating a fair valuation. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Momentum

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Momentum Rank is 9/10, suggesting strong momentum. The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. This high rank indicates that Fleetcor Technologies Inc's stock price is likely to continue its upward trajectory.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors, Fleetcor Technologies Inc holds a strong position. Cloudflare Inc ( NET, Financial) has a GF Score of 71, VeriSign Inc ( VRSN, Financial) has a GF Score of 89, and Palantir Technologies Inc ( PLTR, Financial) has a GF Score of 37. This comparison further highlights Fleetcor Technologies Inc's strong performance potential. For more details, please visit our competitors' analysis page.

In conclusion, Fleetcor Technologies Inc's high GF Score, strong profitability, and robust growth make it a compelling investment option. However, investors should also consider its financial strength and GF Value Rank when making investment decisions.