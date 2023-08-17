Fleetcor Technologies Inc: A High-Performance Contender in the Software Industry

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (

FLT, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, is currently trading at $271.71 per share. The company boasts a market capitalization of $20.06 billion and has seen a stock price gain of 4.49% today, with a 5.43% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into Fleetcor Technologies Inc's impressive GF Score of 93/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential, and analyze its financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Score

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Score of 93/100 places it in the highest outperformance potential category. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally indicates higher returns, making Fleetcor Technologies Inc an attractive investment option.

1689690587730542592.png

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Financial Strength

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 5/10. This rank measures the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's interest coverage is 5.37, indicating a manageable debt burden. However, its debt to revenue ratio of 1.92 and Altman Z score of 2.23 suggest room for improvement in its financial strength.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Profitability

The company's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9/10. This rank is based on factors such as operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, trend of the operating margin, consistency of profitability, and Predictability Rank. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's operating margin stands at 42.50%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with a Predictability Rank of 3.5.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Growth

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's 5-year revenue growth rate is 11.30%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 14.90%. The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 8.30%, further demonstrating its robust growth.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Value

The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, indicating a fair valuation. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Analysis of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Momentum

Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Momentum Rank is 9/10, suggesting strong momentum. The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. This high rank indicates that Fleetcor Technologies Inc's stock price is likely to continue its upward trajectory.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors, Fleetcor Technologies Inc holds a strong position. Cloudflare Inc (

NET, Financial) has a GF Score of 71, VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial) has a GF Score of 89, and Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial) has a GF Score of 37. This comparison further highlights Fleetcor Technologies Inc's strong performance potential. For more details, please visit our competitors' analysis page.

In conclusion, Fleetcor Technologies Inc's high GF Score, strong profitability, and robust growth make it a compelling investment option. However, investors should also consider its financial strength and GF Value Rank when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.