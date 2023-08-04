Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp ( PEGRU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

On August 4, 2023, Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 760,000 shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp at a price of $10.35 per share. This acquisition had a 3.87% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing their total holdings in PEGRU to 760,000 shares. This transaction represents 6.99% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 107 Grand Street, New York. The firm holds 259 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $196 million. Its top holdings include Tesla Inc ( TSLA, Financial), Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY.WS, Financial), OCA Acquisition Corp ( OCAX, Financial), Talon 1 Acquisition Corp ( TOAC, Financial), and Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I ( IVCB, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Energy sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp ( PEGRU, Financial) is a blank check company based in the USA. The company went public on October 29, 2021, and currently trades at $10.35 per share. The company's PE percentage stands at 30.44. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance

Since its IPO, PEGRU has seen a price change ratio of 4.55%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 3.4%. However, the stock's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Evaluation of the Traded Stock's Financial Health

PEGRU's Financial Strength is ranked 9/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating financial distress. The company's interest coverage is 10000.00, ranking it 1st in this category.

The Traded Stock's Industry Performance

PEGRU operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 5.75 and 5.45, respectively, ranking 58th and 27th in these categories. However, the company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

The Traded Stock's Momentum and Predictability

PEGRU's RSI 5 Day is 29.92, RSI 9 Day is 38.95, and RSI 14 Day is 43.60. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 2.27, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 6.03. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

In conclusion, Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of PEGRU shares represents a significant addition to their portfolio. However, given PEGRU's low GF Score and financial health indicators, the future performance of this stock remains uncertain. Investors should monitor this stock closely for potential risks and opportunities.