An In-depth Analysis of D.R. Horton's Current Valuation

2 hours ago
Despite experiencing a daily loss of 2.43%, D.R. Horton Inc (

DHI, Financial) has seen a 3-month gain of 12.67%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 14.06, the question arises: Is the stock fairly valued? In this article, we will delve into D.R. Horton's financials to answer this question. Keep reading to understand the valuation analysis of D.R. Horton.

About D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial)

As a prominent homebuilder in the United States, D.R. Horton operates in 110 markets across 33 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes and offers products to various buyers, including entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. Through its financial services segment, D.R. Horton provides homebuyers with mortgage financing and title agency services. Based in Arlington, Texas, the company manages six regional segments across the United States.

Currently, D.R. Horton's stock price stands at $123 per share, with a market cap of $41.60 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $122.21, the stock appears to be fairly valued. The following income breakdown provides a detailed overview of D.R. Horton's financial performance:

1689705740148670464.png

Understanding the GF Value of D.R. Horton

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that presents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, D.R. Horton (

DHI, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth. The GF Value chart below provides a visual representation of this analysis:

1689705716975140864.png

Financial Strength of D.R. Horton

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can expose investors to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. D.R. Horton's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55 ranks it below 51.89% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. However, with an overall financial strength of 7 out of 10, D.R. Horton's financial health is considered fair.

Profitability and Growth of D.R. Horton

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. D.R. Horton has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With an operating margin of 17.95%, it performs better than 80.73% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Furthermore, D.R. Horton's growth ranks better than 89.36% of companies in the same industry, indicating a faster-growing company that creates more value for shareholders.

Return on Invested Capital Vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help determine its profitability. D.R. Horton's ROIC of 18.87 is higher than its WACC of 10.06, suggesting that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of D.R. Horton (

DHI, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.36% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here. To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

