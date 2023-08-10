On August 10, 2023, PulteGroup Inc ( PHM, Financial) recorded a 2.92% loss, bringing the stock price to $82.59. Despite the day's loss, the company managed to secure a 21.41% gain over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 12.1, the question on investors' minds is: is PulteGroup's stock fairly valued? In this article, we'll delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of PulteGroup Inc (PHM).

Understanding PulteGroup Inc ( PHM , Financial)

PulteGroup is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with operations in 42 markets across 24 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes, catering to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup also offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company's stock price currently stands at $82.59, with a market cap of $18.10 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, is at $77.4, indicating that PulteGroup's stock might be fairly valued.

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It's derived from historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's likely overvalued, and future returns might be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock might be undervalued, potentially leading to higher future returns. Based on this analysis, PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued.

PulteGroup's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to check its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into the company's financial health. PulteGroup has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74, better than 54.72% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The company's overall financial strength is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. PulteGroup's profitability has been strong over the past 10 years. The company had a revenue of $16.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.1 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 21.38%, ranking better than 88.07% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. PulteGroup's growth has been impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 22.8%, ranking better than 84.16% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, ranking better than 78.72% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. PulteGroup's ROIC was 23.94, while its WACC was 9.39 over the past 12 months.

Conclusion

PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 78.72% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about PulteGroup stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

