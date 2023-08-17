On July 31, 2023, VANGUARD GROUP INC, a renowned investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Phinia Inc. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded stock company, and the potential implications of this deal.

Transaction Details

VANGUARD GROUP INC purchased 5,207,218 shares of Phinia Inc at a price of $28.37 per share. This acquisition represents a new holding for the firm, increasing its total shares in Phinia Inc to 5,207,218. However, the impact on the firm's portfolio is currently not applicable. The firm now holds an 11.11% stake in Phinia Inc, indicating a significant investment in the company.

Profile of VANGUARD GROUP INC

Established in 1975 by John C. Bogle, VANGUARD GROUP INC is a mutual funds company with a core purpose to treat all investors fairly and give them the best chance for investment success. The firm is known for its cost-cutting strategies, which include redirecting net profits from economies of scale, eliminating sales commissions, and keeping operating expenses low. Vanguard's top holdings include Apple Inc( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc( AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc( GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Corp( MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp( NVDA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $3,927.41 trillion, with Technology and Healthcare being its top sectors.

Profile of Traded Stock Company: Phinia Inc

Phinia Inc, a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems for commercial vehicles and industrial applications, has a market cap of $1.35 billion. The company's stock price stands at $28.69, with a PE percentage of 24.86. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. The company's GF Score is 24/100, indicating poor future performance potential. GF-Score

Phinia Inc's Financial Health

Phinia Inc's financial health is evaluated based on several metrics. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 4/10. However, the company's Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.33, ranking 797th in the industry.

Phinia Inc's Performance Metrics

Phinia Inc's performance metrics reveal a mixed picture. The company's interest coverage is 7.43, ranking 500th in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are 1.11 and 0.48, respectively, with ranks of 879 and 875. However, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth over 3 years, EBITDA growth over 3 years, and earning growth over 3 years are not applicable due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VANGUARD GROUP INC's acquisition of a new stake in Phinia Inc represents a significant investment in the company. While Phinia Inc's financial health and performance metrics present a mixed picture, the firm's investment could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.