Is SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Significantly Undervalued?

A Comprehensive Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies' Intrinsic Value and Future Prospects

53 minutes ago
On August 10, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (

SEDG, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.89%, contributing to a 3-month loss of 39.72%. Despite these figures, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.17. This leads us to question: Is SolarEdge Technologies significantly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into a detailed valuation analysis of SolarEdge Technologies, providing valuable insights for potential investors.

Company Introduction

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (

SEDG, Financial) is a leading company that designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. Their system comprises power optimizers, inverters, and a cloud-based monitoring platform catering to a broad range of solar market segments. From residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations, SolarEdge Technologies has made its mark. The company also ventures into nonsolar products targeting energy storage and e-mobility.

As of the date, SolarEdge Technologies (

SEDG, Financial) is traded at $177.84 per share, with a market cap of $10.10 billion. However, according to the GF Value, the fair value of the company stands at $485.15, indicating that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

1689766130069012480.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated considering three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it suggests overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock might be undervalued, indicating higher future returns. In the case of SolarEdge Technologies, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued, suggesting that its long-term return could be much higher than its business growth.

1689766106614464512.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can increase the risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before investing. A great starting point is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. SolarEdge Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.47, ranking lower than 55.36% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks SolarEdge Technologies' overall financial strength at 8 out of 10, indicating robust financial health.

1689766147638951936.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those consistently profitable over the long term, poses less risk. SolarEdge Technologies has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.17. Its operating margin is 10.04%, ranking better than 55.94% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of SolarEdge Technologies at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. SolarEdge Technologies's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 74.63% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.9%, ranking worse than 78.31% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, SolarEdge Technologies's ROIC was 9.82, while its WACC came in at 11.22.

1689766165284388864.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of SolarEdge Technologies (

SEDG, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. However, its growth ranks worse than 78.31% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about SolarEdge Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
