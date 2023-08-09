Co-CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Corp

2 hours ago
On August 9, 2023, Scott Farquhar, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp (

TEAM, Financial), sold 8,241 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Atlassian Corp over the past year.

Scott Farquhar is a prominent figure in the tech industry. He co-founded Atlassian Corp with Mike Cannon-Brookes in 2002. The company, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. It offers a suite of products, including JIRA software for team planning and project management, Confluence for team content creation and sharing, Trello for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams, and more. Farquhar's leadership has been instrumental in Atlassian's growth and success.

Over the past year, Farquhar has sold a total of 1,801,142 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Atlassian Corp, which has seen 457 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The stock was trading at $193.6 per share on the day of Farquhar's recent sale, giving Atlassian Corp a market cap of $50.75 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $397.57, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The ongoing insider selling at Atlassian Corp, coupled with the stock's undervaluation, presents a complex picture for investors. While the insider selling could be seen as a negative signal, the stock's significant undervaluation based on its GF Value suggests potential upside. Investors should consider these factors along with their own analysis and risk tolerance when making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be used as a starting point for further research, taking into account other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.

