Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2016, as per its 13F filing. The firm, known for its strategic investment philosophy, focuses on long-term growth and capital preservation. It meticulously selects stocks based on their potential to provide steady returns over time. This article delves into the details of the firm's latest portfolio, providing insights into its top holdings and investment strategy.

Overview of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's Q4 2016 Portfolio

As of December 31, 2016, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's portfolio contained 20 stocks, with a total value of $50 million. The firm's top holdings for the quarter were HYD, PFF, and MUB, which constituted 23.93%, 21.39%, and 20.37% of the portfolio respectively. The firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter, indicating a steady investment approach.

Introduction to Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC is a distinguished investment firm that employs a disciplined and strategic approach to investing. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the principles of value investing, with a focus on identifying undervalued securities that have the potential for long-term growth. The firm's investment decisions are driven by rigorous research and analysis, ensuring that each investment aligns with the firm's overall investment strategy and risk tolerance.

Details of Top Holdings

The firm's top holding for the fourth quarter was HYD, constituting 23.93% of the portfolio. This was followed by PFF and MUB, which made up 21.39% and 20.37% of the portfolio respectively. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment approach, which emphasizes diversification and risk management.

Conclusion

The Q4 2016 portfolio of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC showcases the firm's commitment to value investing and long-term growth. Despite the absence of new trades in this quarter, the firm's strategic allocation of assets across different securities underscores its focus on capital preservation and steady returns. As the firm continues to navigate the investment landscape, it will be interesting to observe how its portfolio evolves in response to market dynamics.