Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC: Q4 2016 13F Filing Update

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2016, as per its 13F filing. The firm, known for its strategic investment philosophy, focuses on long-term growth and capital preservation. It meticulously selects stocks based on their potential to provide steady returns over time. This article delves into the details of the firm's latest portfolio, providing insights into its top holdings and investment strategy.

Overview of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's Q4 2016 Portfolio

As of December 31, 2016, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's portfolio contained 20 stocks, with a total value of $50 million. The firm's top holdings for the quarter were HYD, PFF, and MUB, which constituted 23.93%, 21.39%, and 20.37% of the portfolio respectively. The firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter, indicating a steady investment approach.

1689801243150516224.png

Introduction to Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC is a distinguished investment firm that employs a disciplined and strategic approach to investing. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the principles of value investing, with a focus on identifying undervalued securities that have the potential for long-term growth. The firm's investment decisions are driven by rigorous research and analysis, ensuring that each investment aligns with the firm's overall investment strategy and risk tolerance.

Details of Top Holdings

The firm's top holding for the fourth quarter was HYD, constituting 23.93% of the portfolio. This was followed by PFF and MUB, which made up 21.39% and 20.37% of the portfolio respectively. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment approach, which emphasizes diversification and risk management.

Conclusion

The Q4 2016 portfolio of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC showcases the firm's commitment to value investing and long-term growth. Despite the absence of new trades in this quarter, the firm's strategic allocation of assets across different securities underscores its focus on capital preservation and steady returns. As the firm continues to navigate the investment landscape, it will be interesting to observe how its portfolio evolves in response to market dynamics.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.