Certus Wealth Management, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach, focuses on creating a diversified portfolio that aligns with the financial goals and risk tolerance of its clients. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research, disciplined decision-making, and a long-term perspective.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 60 stocks, with a total value of $101 million. The portfolio's composition reflects the firm's commitment to diversification and strategic asset allocation. The top holdings in the portfolio were VOO, BND, and ITOT, accounting for 14.57%, 8.91%, and 8.71% of the portfolio respectively.

Top Holdings

The firm's largest holding was VOO, which accounted for 14.57% of the portfolio. VOO, or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, is a popular choice among investors for its broad exposure to the U.S. equity market. The second-largest holding was BND, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, which made up 8.91% of the portfolio. This ETF provides exposure to a wide range of U.S. investment-grade bonds, offering a balance of risk and return. The third-largest holding was ITOT, the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, representing 8.71% of the portfolio. This ETF offers comprehensive exposure to the broad U.S. stock market, including small, mid, and large-cap stocks.

Trading Activity

Interestingly, Certus Wealth Management, LLC did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio composition and its long-term investment strategy.

Portfolio Visualization

The following image provides a visual representation of the firm's portfolio holdings for the second quarter of 2023. The size of each segment corresponds to the proportion of the portfolio that each holding represents.

In conclusion, Certus Wealth Management, LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a diversified portfolio with a strong focus on ETFs. The absence of trading activity during the quarter suggests a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy, consistent with the firm's investment philosophy.