On July 31, 2023, FMR LLC, a renowned investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp ( LSCC, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of FMR LLC and Lattice Semiconductor Corp, and analyze the potential implications of this investment move.

Details of the Transaction

FMR LLC added 3,597,487 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp to its portfolio, representing a 34.34% increase in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $90.94 each, bringing FMR LLC's total holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp to 14,073,574 shares. This transaction had a 0.03% impact on FMR LLC's portfolio and increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp to 10.22%.

Profile of FMR LLC

FMR LLC, also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking risks and investing in stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is centered on promoting trailblazing individuals and basing its growth on constant innovation and research. As of the date of this article, Fidelity holds 5,049 stocks, with a total equity of $1,090.64 trillion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial), Microsoft Corp ( MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial), with a strong focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corp

Lattice Semiconductor Corp, based in the USA, is a leading developer of semiconductor technology. The company's product lines consist of programmable logic devices, video connectivity application-specific standard products, and wave devices. As of the date of this article, Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a market cap of $12.08 billion and a PE ratio of 60.03. The stock is currently priced at $87.65, which is fairly valued according to the GF Value Rank.

FMR LLC's Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp

With this recent acquisition, FMR LLC now holds 10.22% of Lattice Semiconductor Corp, making it a significant stakeholder. This investment move could potentially have a substantial impact on FMR LLC's portfolio, given Lattice Semiconductor Corp's strong performance and growth prospects. Other notable gurus who also hold shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corp include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

Performance and Future Prospects of Lattice Semiconductor Corp

Lattice Semiconductor Corp has shown impressive performance since its IPO in 1989, with a price change ratio of 9030.21%. The company's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 36.72%. According to the GF Score, Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a score of 82/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The company also boasts a strong financial strength rank of 9/10, a profitability rank of 7/10, and a growth rank of 8/10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FMR LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a significant investment move that could potentially yield substantial returns, given the company's strong performance and growth prospects. This transaction further solidifies FMR LLC's position as a major stakeholder in Lattice Semiconductor Corp and could potentially influence the company's future direction. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.