FMR LLC Boosts Stake in PVH Corp

1 hours ago
On July 31, 2023, FMR LLC, a renowned investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in PVH Corp (

PVH, Financial), a leading apparel company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of the transaction for both parties.

Transaction Details

FMR LLC added 1,125,993 shares of PVH Corp to its portfolio, representing a 21.07% increase in its holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $89.64 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVH Corp to 6,469,547 shares. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on FMR LLC's portfolio and increased its position in PVH Corp to 10.32%. The firm now holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PVH Corp.

Profile of FMR LLC

FMR LLC, also known as Fidelity, was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking risks and investing in stocks with growth potential. Fidelity's top holdings include Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at a staggering $1,090.64 trillion, with a significant focus on the technology and healthcare sectors. 1689808992068435968.png

Profile of PVH Corp

PVH Corp, based in New York City, designs and markets branded apparel in over 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. The company's leading designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, generate nearly all its revenue. PVH Corp has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company's stock is currently priced at $85.77, which is fairly valued according to the GF Value Rank. 1689808975878422528.png

Stock Performance Analysis

Since the transaction, PVH Corp's stock has declined by 4.32%. However, the stock has gained 3763.51% since its IPO and 20.19% year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 73/100, indicating good outperformance potential. PVH Corp's financial strength is ranked 6/10, its profitability rank is 7/10, and its growth rank is 2/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus such as

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio) also hold shares in PVH Corp. However, FMR LLC's recent transaction has made it one of the largest holders of PVH Corp's stock. The investment strategies of these gurus vary, but all see potential in PVH Corp.

Conclusion

FMR LLC's recent acquisition of PVH Corp shares demonstrates the firm's confidence in the apparel company's growth potential. The transaction has increased FMR LLC's exposure to the apparel industry and could have significant implications for its portfolio. PVH Corp's strong financial health and growth prospects make it an attractive investment. However, investors should monitor the stock's performance and the company's financial indicators closely.

